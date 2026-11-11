Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Set To Cross ₹900 Crore Mark Worldwide?

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7 | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana was released last Thursday. During its four-day-long weekend, the film collected Rs. 238.85 crore net in India, which was not a great amount, but a decent number. However, on Monday, it showed a fantastic jump at the box office and collected Rs. 107.50 crore net, followed by Rs. 94.10 crore net on Tuesday. Now, all eyes are on the film's Wednesday collection.

As per early estimates, Ramayana might show a drop in numbers on Wednesday. We can expect the movie to earn around Rs. 65-70 crore at the box office in India on its day seven. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Well, the movie, on its day seven, will surely cross the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office in India with its net collection.

Ramayana worldwide gross collection

Overseas, Ramayana has collected Rs. 297 crore gross, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs. 823.50 crore. We can expect that with its seventh-day collection, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial might cross the Rs. 900 crore mark at the box office worldwide. So, let's wait and watch!

Ramayana budget

Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2000 crore, and the overall budget of the movie (two parts) is Rs. 4000 crore. If we look at the film's net collection till now, it surely needs to continue to collect a fantastic amount at the box office in the coming days. Meanwhile, with its worldwide gross collection, Ramayana Part 1 will easily cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark soon.

Ramayana review

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal gave the movie 3.5 stars.