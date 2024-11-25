'Scared' Taapsee Pannu Shuts Eyes & Ears As Paps Fall At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Call Her 'Overacting Ki Dukaan' (VIDEO)

Actress Taapsee Pannu was caught off-guard at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night, and as the paparazzi recorded her, a few of them stumbled and fell along with their equipment, which scared the Dunki star. She was seen shutting her eyes and ears out of shock as the paps tripped, and netizens felt her reaction was more dramatic than it should have been.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Taapsee can be seen entering the airport along with her team, and as soon as the paps spotted her, they rushed to her to get a few clicks. The actress did not look pleased seeing the paps, and neither did she stop to pose, nor did she take off her mask. Instead, an irked Taapsee was heard asking the paps, "Ye kya ho raha hai?"

As she paced through the airport, a couple of paparazzi stumbled and fell in front of her along with their equipment, causing a commotion, and Taapsee was seen covering her eyes and ears out of shock and fear. She then angrily walked inside the airport with her team without interacting with the paps.

As the video went viral, netizens felt that her reaction was too extreme. "Why is she soooo dramatic? She thinks she’s still on a set of a movie (sic)," a user commented on Instagram, while another wrote, "Overacting ki dukaan (sic)."

Netizens also questioned why she was being captured by the paps in the first place, considering that she is known for being averse of the pap culture.

Taapsee and the paparazzi share a love-hate relationship, and more often than not, the actress is spotted losing her cool at the shutterbugs. A few days ago, when she attended an event in the city, she posed for the paps and was later heard telling them sarcastically that they must post the video with negative captions only so that she could maintain her 'anti-pap image'.

In an earlier interview, Taapsee had slammed the paparazzi for clicking her everywhere, saying, "If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you."

She had also stated that the photographers "push and press the buttons of celebs" to invoke a reaction and use it as clickbait for their social media pages.