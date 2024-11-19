 'Gandi Baate Hi Likhni Hai': Taapsee Pannu Taunts Paps Over Her Negative 'Anti-Pap' Viral Videos (WATCH)
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu had a banter with the paparazzi, with whom she shares a love-hate relationship, as she stepped out in Mumbai on Monday. In a video, she can be heard telling the paps sarcastically, "Write bad captions only, don't clean my image okay? I've worked hard for this anti-pap image, please maintain it."

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu stepped out for an event in Mumbai on Monday evening, and while at it, she was seen having a banter with the paparazzi, with whom she shares a love-hate relationship. The actress, who seemed to be in a chirpy mood, taunted the paps that they must upload only negative videos of her on social media.

A video of her interaction with the paps has now gone viral, in which she can be heard telling them sarcastically, "Captions kharab likhna, meri image achhi mat karna...Bohot mehnat se apni image banayi hai anti-pap wali, please uspe maintained rahiye."

"Gandi baate hi likhni hai bas. Achhi baate likhoge toh generic ho jayega na," she added.

Taapsee has been under the scanner of netizens on multiple occasions over her "rude" behaviour with the paparazzi. She is often seen schooling the paps, and netizens have also coined the nickname 'Jaya Bachchan 2.0' for her, as the veteran actress too is known for losing her cool at the paps.

In an earlier interview, Taapsee had stated how she was not okay with the paparazzi following her everywhere. "In an urge to get clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities, which I am not comfortable with," she had said.

"If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you," she had reasoned.

On the work front, Taapsee had two major releases this year. She returned to her role of Rani Kashyap in the raunchy thriller, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which was a sequel to her 2021 film, Haseen Dillruba.

Besides, she also featured in Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, and others.

