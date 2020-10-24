'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' surpasses 'Breaking Bad', 'Game of Thrones' as top-rated show on IMDb

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ is nothing short of brilliant as a biopic. The show tackles one of the most enigmatic stock market stories and breathes into a bygone era with impressive detail.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life story on screen is based on Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's book, ‘The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’.

Set in 1980’s and 90’s Bombay, the 10-part web series follows the life of Mehta aka ‘Big Bull’ - his meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall.

The series has garnered positive reviews, which reflects in the IMDb ratings as well. On one hand, where trolls have been attacking films with ‘star kids’ with 1-star ratings, ‘Scam 1992’ has bagged the number one spot on IMDb's "Top Rated TV Shows" list.