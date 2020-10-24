'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' surpasses 'Breaking Bad', 'Game of Thrones' as top-rated show on IMDb

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ is nothing short of brilliant as a biopic. The show tackles one of the most enigmatic stock market stories and breathes into a bygone era with impressive detail.
Stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life story on screen is based on Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's book, ‘The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’.
Set in 1980’s and 90’s Bombay, the 10-part web series follows the life of Mehta aka ‘Big Bull’ - his meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall.
The series has garnered positive reviews, which reflects in the IMDb ratings as well. On one hand, where trolls have been attacking films with ‘star kids’ with 1-star ratings, ‘Scam 1992’ has bagged the number one spot on IMDb's "Top Rated TV Shows" list.
The average ratings of the show as of now is 9.6 out of 10 stars, surpassing international biggies like ‘Planet Earth II’ (9.5), ‘Breaking Bad’ (9.5), ‘Chernobyl’ (9.4), and ‘Game of Thrones’ (9.2).
The series is led by actors Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina, and Lalit Parimoo.
During a virtual press conference for the show, Mehta said ‘Scam 1992’ chronicles a story which continues to be of importance even after two decades.
"I can't think of a more relevant story for the times we are living in. We have seen series of scams, which are sort of mirror images of the Harshad Mehta scam. It (the series) talks about an era where I was growing up and still hadn't become a filmmaker.”
"At the same time, it is almost like a telling of the future. It is talking about what the system, if not mended, might make people do. The system doesn't seem to have mended. There's scam on scam. This is an important story, a timely warning about the times we are living in," he told reporters at a press conference.
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next, the SonyLIV series is adapted by dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas.
‘Scam 1992’ released on October 9.
