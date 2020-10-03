Within a day of its release, ‘Khaali Peeli’ receives 1-star ratings, negative reviews on IMDb

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's masala entertainer 'Khaali Peeli', which released across OTT platforms on Friday (October 2- Gandhi Jayanti), has received negative reviews on IMDb - an online database of films, TV shows and online streaming content.
Touted as a formulaic film, ‘Khaali Peeli’ is about a quintessential pair of hero-heroine trying to escape from the police and the villain.
According to the data available on October 3, IMDb shows 87.1% users rating the film a cold 1-star.
Meanwhile, the reviews section isn’t all that great either.
One user wrote, “Today is 151th Birthday of our beloved national father but by far today is worst birthday of Gandhiji. Khaali peeli is really worst movie, Even I was against Nepotism but I thought to give a try but it turns out worst. Verdict - Please avoid”
“I really fail to understand why studios are spending Millions and coming out with such outdated product. This movie should be avoided,” added another.
Movie rating sites such as IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes have long served as a medium to help passive movie buffs decide if any celluloid is worth the watch.
While Rotten Tomatoes still holds its position to provide a certain level of honest reviews, IMDb has become tainted with trolls dragging down Bollywood movies.
It all began when Deepika Padukone stood in solidarity with JNU protestors, days before the release of her film 'Chhapaak'.
Her move didn't sit well with a section of fans and audience who decided to boycott the film. This resulted in many giving it a low rating on IMDb.
The same course of action was repeated in a different way after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
In order to make up for the loss of their loving actor, fans and the troll army gave his last film 'Dil Bechara' 9.0 ratings on IMDb.
Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta called out the review platform on Twitter for the difference in ratings.
Sinha wrote, "IMDb is officially a hoax platform now. Absolutely f****** clueless of technology."
Mehta added, "Since the cops are busy investigating purchase of views on YouTube can they also investigate the troll armies that infest twitter and give false ratings on IMDb? Will they?"
Helmed by director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, ‘Khaali Peeli’ also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.
The film went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the flick will witness a theatrical release in the USA, Singapore, Netherlands, Austria, Fiji, Africa and Mauritius.
