Within a day of its release, ‘Khaali Peeli’ receives 1-star ratings, negative reviews on IMDb

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's masala entertainer 'Khaali Peeli', which released across OTT platforms on Friday (October 2- Gandhi Jayanti), has received negative reviews on IMDb - an online database of films, TV shows and online streaming content.

Touted as a formulaic film, ‘Khaali Peeli’ is about a quintessential pair of hero-heroine trying to escape from the police and the villain.

According to the data available on October 3, IMDb shows 87.1% users rating the film a cold 1-star.

Meanwhile, the reviews section isn’t all that great either.

One user wrote, “Today is 151th Birthday of our beloved national father but by far today is worst birthday of Gandhiji. Khaali peeli is really worst movie, Even I was against Nepotism but I thought to give a try but it turns out worst. Verdict - Please avoid”

“I really fail to understand why studios are spending Millions and coming out with such outdated product. This movie should be avoided,” added another.