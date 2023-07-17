 SC Junks Plea Against Tu Jhoothi... Actor & Comedian AB Bassi: 'Come With Something Better'
The plea, filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, claimed that Bassi had demeaned advocates as a community in his stand-up set.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi, who recently starred in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition against him.

The plea sought action against Bassi for allegedly insulting lawyers during one of his stand-up comedy shows.

The plea, filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, claimed that Bassi had demeaned advocates as a community in his stand-up set.

SC junks plea against Bassi

On Monday, the Supreme Court junked the petition against Bassi and asked the petitioner to "come with something better".

As per the plea, Bassi had shown the lawyer community in bad light in a segment on his show 'Bas Kar Bassi'.

"Why should we entertain this against some stand-up comedy show? Come with something better," the apex court stated.

The court went on to tell the petitioner that he does not need to worry about the entire lawyer community and that they can look after themselves. "Let other lawyers take care of themselves. You take care of yourself," the court said.

Who is Anubhav Singh Bassi?

Bassi is one of the most followed stand-up comics in India and he has performed shows in more than 35 shows across India.

He kickstarted his career as a stand-up comic after his first open mic in 2017. In February 2023, he came up with his first stand-up special 'Bas Kar Bassi'.

In March 2023, Bassi marked his debut in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', and he earned praise for his performance in the film.

