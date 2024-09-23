Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)

Sayli Salunkhe, last seen in Sony TV’s show ‘Pukaar’ has been making headlines after the reports of her ‘confirmed participation’ in Bigg Boss 18 started doing rounds on the internet.

According to various reports in the media, Sayli has been approached to participate in the 18th instalment of Bigg Boss and that she will be seen participating in the show.

Well, The Free Press Journal did a little digging to find out what the actual story is. We got in touch with our sources closely related to the show to confirm the same and the said person told us that this news is completely false. The said person says, “Yes, she has been approached for the show but she is not keen on doing it as of now and she will not be seen participating in it.”

Apart from Sayli, other names that may be seen in Bigg Boss 18 are Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sameera Reddy, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Zaan Khan and many others. The format of the show will revolve around the theory of ‘past, present and future,’ owing to which, there have also been reports of ex contestants like Munawar Faruqui and Manisha Rani participating in the show.

The show will be hosted by Salman Khan this time around too and is likely to go on air by the 5th of October. Various promos of the show have been released by Colors TV on their Instagram handle.