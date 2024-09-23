 Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)

Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal is back with an exclusive scoop from the upcoming season of Bigg Boss on Colors TV. Contrary to media reports, Sayli Salunkhe will not be seen participating in the show this time around.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Sayli Salunkhe, last seen in Sony TV’s show ‘Pukaar’ has been making headlines after the reports of her ‘confirmed participation’ in Bigg Boss 18 started doing rounds on the internet.

Read Also
'Meri Umar Khatam Ho Jayegi Television Shows Karte..': Sayli Salunkhe On How Long Does She Wish Her...
article-image

According to various reports in the media, Sayli has been approached to participate in the 18th instalment of Bigg Boss and that she will be seen participating in the show.

Well, The Free Press Journal did a little digging to find out what the actual story is. We got in touch with our sources closely related to the show to confirm the same and the said person told us that this news is completely false. The said person says, “Yes, she has been approached for the show but she is not keen on doing it as of now and she will not be seen participating in it.”

Read Also
LEAKED VIDEO! Paras Kalnawat & Sayli Salunkhe's STEAMY INTIMATE Moment From Upcoming Project
article-image

Apart from Sayli, other names that may be seen in Bigg Boss 18 are Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sameera Reddy, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Zaan Khan and many others. The format of the show will revolve around the theory of ‘past, present and future,’ owing to which, there have also been reports of ex contestants like Munawar Faruqui and Manisha Rani participating in the show.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar BPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for Block Horticulture Officer Exam; How To Raise Objections?
Bihar BPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for Block Horticulture Officer Exam; How To Raise Objections?
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Would It Be Easier For Indians To Watch The Band In Foreign Nation? Here's What Some Netizens Think
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Would It Be Easier For Indians To Watch The Band In Foreign Nation? Here's What Some Netizens Think
Are Concerts The New Currency For Young India? CLSA Forecasts ₹350-400 Crore In Ticket Sales For Diljit Dosanjh, Dua Lipa, Bryan Adams, And Coldplay
Are Concerts The New Currency For Young India? CLSA Forecasts ₹350-400 Crore In Ticket Sales For Diljit Dosanjh, Dua Lipa, Bryan Adams, And Coldplay
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,360 Positions By October 13
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,360 Positions By October 13

The show will be hosted by Salman Khan this time around too and is likely to go on air by the 5th of October. Various promos of the show have been released by Colors TV on their Instagram handle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is The Age Gap Between Swara Bhasker & Husband Fahad Ahmed?

What Is The Age Gap Between Swara Bhasker & Husband Fahad Ahmed?

Ravi Kishan Reacts As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025: 'First Time In...

Ravi Kishan Reacts As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025: 'First Time In...

Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)

Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)

Love Next Door Episode 13 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min's K-Drama

Love Next Door Episode 13 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min's K-Drama

Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?

Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?