Sayani Gupta spills the beans on why she signed #Homecoming

Sayani Gupta will soon be seen in a film titled #Homecoming. The actress, best known for her performances in Axone, Pagglait, Inside Edge franchise, etc., plays a theatre actor in the film. Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, #Homecoming also stars Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and others. It will begin streaming on SonyLIV from February 18. Free Press Journal caught up with Sayani for a tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Is #Homecoming the first major Hindi/Bengali feature film you shot in Kolkata? How was your experience?

I have shot a lot of other projects in Kolkata before, like a British feature film, a two-day ad film with Shoojit Sircar and even Bengali films. It’s fun, and the people are very nice. I have realised that it is a very comfortable place to shoot since I can converse in Bangla, even with the crew. It makes it feel very homely. The only thing is that in Kolkata, I can’t diet. The food is incredible (laughs).

Any memories of homecoming as a child at your ancestral house, with your cousins and all?

I did the homecoming when I used to come back from college in Delhi to my home in Kolkata with a bunch of kids in Rajdhani train for the vacations. My mother would cry every time I would leave, and I was embarrassed. I remember going to Shanti Niketan to visit my grandparents multiple times in a year and eating jhalmuri.

A still from #Homecoming | Pic: Instagram/sayanigupta

How was it working with Tushar, Plabita and Hussain?

One of the reasons to sign this film is Hussain. We are good old friends and have worked a lot together before. It is a different kind of ease when there’s no warming up; rather, you jump in, and the scenes are done. We really play off each other. Even with Tushar, Plabita and Soham, it was fun. It was like shooting with your friends.

Bengali culture is so integral in our Hindi films. What are your thoughts on it being a Bengali yourself?

Of course, Bengali culture has been represented and celebrated, but sometimes it is annoying since people tend to use the wrong words. Like Alta (red dye) is never put on the hands but only on the feet. In Hindi cinema, they tend to sort of run with it and find inspiration, and they do things to it.

You have carved your niche on OTT and have largely been a part of ensembles. Your thoughts?

I did many ensembles like Axone, Inside Edge franchise, Pagglait. It is fun and great to be a part of the cast, which has fabulous actors. It is very gratifying, but I want to be everywhere. I don’t want to be niche. I want to do things that are inspiring and empowering. The character I am playing in #Homecoming is easy, but since it’s an ensemble, everyone has their own track. My track is with Hussain, and it is lovely.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:51 AM IST