'I wouldn't do anything misogynistic, politically incorrect', says 'Article 15' star Sayani Gupta

Mumbai: Actor Sayani Gupta is clear on the kind of work she doesn't want to associate herself with: anything which doesn't align with the kind of politics she does not endorse.

Sayani, who was most recently seen in "Article 15" as a young Dalit woman, said the projects she chooses should reflect her world view.

"My priority as an actor is just to be doing different kinds of roles. I say no to anything I have done before. Also, I end up saying no to a lot of things because the politics I believe in is very important," Sayani told PTI.

"My work or art form should represent the kind of world view I believe in. I wouldn't do anything that is misogynistic politically incorrect or the kind of politics I don't endorse or the people whose politics I don't (endorse)." Which is why, the actor said, she gravitates towards an "Article 15" and even a "Four More Shots' which "moved the envelope for women and women with agency." The actor has featured in critically-acclaimed features such as "Margarita with a Straw", "Jolly LLB 2" and "Parched".

Sayani feels fortunate that diverse character have been offered to her throughout her career, ranging from a lesbian in " "Margarita with a Straw" to manager of superstar Shah Rukh Khan in "Fan".

"In 'Jolly', I played a pregnant woman and in 'Jagga Jasoos', a 14-year-old girl. Different kinds of characters are being written for women today.