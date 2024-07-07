Sausage Party: Foodtopia | Trailer

The comedy animated series stars the voices of Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and Kristen Wiig. The animated series consists of eight episodes and is set to release in July 2024.

Streaming date and platform of Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The black adult comedy series will premiere on July 11, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "FOOD is now typing on this iphon. PlEAse repson "sorry" in the comment for eating all our ansestor. Then watch this trailer. The story of our revolution premires July 11. - FOOD"

Plot

The plot revolves around Frank, Barry, Brenda and Sammy. The trailer shows how they get untied and commence Operation Dessert Storm against humans and build their own safe food society. However, when their world gets destroyed due to a massive flood, they decide to unite with humans in the hope to survive.

Cast of Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The series features the voices of Seth Rogen as Frank, Michael Cera as Barry, David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul Lavash, Will Forte as Jack, Kristen Wiig as Brenda Bunson, and Sam Richardson as Julius, among others.

All about Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The upcoming animated series is based on the film, Sausage Party. It is created by Conrad Vernon, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and developed by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter under the banner of Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Shaffirwhich, Annapurna Television and Point Grey Pictures.