 Sausage Party: Foodtopia OTT Release Date — Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSausage Party: Foodtopia OTT Release Date — Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Sausage Party: Foodtopia OTT Release Date — Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The upcoming animated series is based on the film, Sausage Party

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Sausage Party: Foodtopia | Trailer

The comedy animated series stars the voices of Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and Kristen Wiig. The animated series consists of eight episodes and is set to release in July 2024.

Streaming date and platform of Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The black adult comedy series will premiere on July 11, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "FOOD is now typing on this iphon. PlEAse repson "sorry" in the comment for eating all our ansestor. Then watch this trailer. The story of our revolution premires July 11. - FOOD"

Plot

The plot revolves around Frank, Barry, Brenda and Sammy. The trailer shows how they get untied and commence Operation Dessert Storm against humans and build their own safe food society. However, when their world gets destroyed due to a massive flood, they decide to unite with humans in the hope to survive.

Read Also
Turbo OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mammootty's Action Film
article-image

Cast of Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The series features the voices of Seth Rogen as Frank, Michael Cera as Barry, David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul Lavash, Will Forte as Jack, Kristen Wiig as Brenda Bunson, and Sam Richardson as Julius, among others.

Read Also
The Auditors OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Ha-Kyun's & Lee Jung-ha's K-Drama
article-image

All about Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The upcoming animated series is based on the film, Sausage Party. It is created by Conrad Vernon, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and developed by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter under the banner of Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Shaffirwhich, Annapurna Television and Point Grey Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arcadian OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Apocalyptic Film

Arcadian OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Apocalyptic Film

Emraan Hashmi Ends 20 Years-Long Feud With Murder Co-Star Mallika Sherawat: 'Some Things Were Said...

Emraan Hashmi Ends 20 Years-Long Feud With Murder Co-Star Mallika Sherawat: 'Some Things Were Said...

Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS To Shloka Mehta's Bole Chudiyan-Inspired Look At Anant Ambani's Sangeet

Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS To Shloka Mehta's Bole Chudiyan-Inspired Look At Anant Ambani's Sangeet

Did You Know Shehnaaz Gill Has Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla's Face Tattooed On Her Waist? Watch...

Did You Know Shehnaaz Gill Has Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla's Face Tattooed On Her Waist? Watch...

Dr Death Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Dr Death Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform