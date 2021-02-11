Saurabh Shukla talks about how the digital boom has opened up new avenues for talented artistes

What is the movie about?

You know we are shooting in different parts of Bengal and it is a very enriching experience to look at the city from a whole new perspective. The plot of the film is based around an extramarital affair of a middle-aged couple in the middle of a worldwide plague that leads to an eternal togetherness. Along with Supriya and Raghubir, I am actually discovering new things about human relationships. It has been a fun ride.

You also made a film during the lockdown featuring yourself...

Yes, I have. Lockdown was the time for some introspection and I decided to use this free time to do something meaningful. It is a journey into the human psyche. I am the writer, director and the only character in the film. The concept is a little cerebral, but I think people will like it. It is more about what all a man can do on his own, if left to himself.

Do you think the film industry has finally come to respect character actors?

Yes, it has come a long way. Character actors get a lot of respect and money as well these days. In fact there are no lead actors in some films now. Earlier, one was typecast into comic roles or other stereotypical roles. But now there is more variety in the writing and execution. So yes, things have changed.