'Satya Likhne Mein Kya Ghabrahat...': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Asking Sara Ali Khan To Submit Written Affidavit Of Faith - Watch

Kangana Ranaut / Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

On Tuesday, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairperson, Hemant Dwivedi announced that non-Hindus have to declare their devotion to Sanatan Dharma and belief in Hindutva to visit the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples. While giving an example, he mentioned Sara Ali Khan, and stated that if the actress wants to enter the temples, she should submit a written affidavit of faith in Sanatan Dharma. While this is getting a mixed reaction on social media, actress and BPJ MP, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to it.

While talking to the media outside the parliament, Kangana said, "Sab sanatani hai. Yahan pe jo bhi hai sab sanatani hai. Sanatan matlab jiska naa aadi hai naa anth. Saare religion 1000-1500 saal purane hai. Woh bhi sanatani hie hai, ab unko satya likhne mein kya ghabrahat. Likh dijiye." Watch the video below...

#WATCH | " Sab sanatani hain...Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain...Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on reports of Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman asking actor Sara Ali Khan to submit an affidavit to offer… pic.twitter.com/Zz5V4bsnai — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

Netizens React To Kangana Ranaut's Statement About Sara Ali Khan

Well, it looks like netizens are not much happy with what Kangana said. A netizen tweeted, "I dont get it. Why does she have to submit an affidavit? What purpose does it serve? (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Sab sanatani hi hai then why do you want written proof? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Heading to Parliament or a movie set? ​Claiming 'everyone is Sanatani' while demanding affidavits for prayers is a peak cinematic plot twist. Is this the 'Truth' or just a convenient script? Logic seems to be missing in this musical journey! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While netizens are discussing this a lot on social media, Sara has not yet shared any statement regarding the same. The actress has visited the Kedarnath temple multiple times in the past, and she also shared pictures from there on social media. In her posts, she has mentioned that she fins peace whenever she visites Kedarnath temple.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayuhsmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.