'Sara Ali Khan Must Submit Proof Of Faith To Visit Badrinath & Kedarnath Temples': Temple Committee Chairman

Sara Ali Khan Must Submit Affidavit To Visit Kedarnath: BKTC Chief | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan has maintained a consistent spiritual connection with the Kedarnath temple over the years, frequently visiting the Himalayan shrine since her 2018 film Kedarnath, which marked her debut in Hindi cinema. Despite being born to a Muslim father, Saif Ali Khan, she often visits the temples. However, ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced a series of new restrictions and arrangements.

Sara Ali Khan Must Submit Affidavit To Visit Kedarnath: BKTC Chief

Speaking in Dehradun, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that non-Sanatani individuals will not be allowed entry into temples managed by the committee. On Tuesday, while speaking to the media, he said that all non-Hindus will henceforth be required to submit an affidavit if they wish to seek blessings at the temples.

"If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers," he stated.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi says, "If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers" pic.twitter.com/vXEdMt3bcx — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2026

Sara Ali Khan On Her Love For Kedarnath

In an earlier interview with NDTV, Sara talked about her love for Kedarnath. She said, "I have gone to Kedarnath quite a few times, hopefully (will go) every year. I am who I am because of that place. Most people who come here have watched the film; therefore, they know me. If I am sitting around a dhaba near Kedarnath, most people do recognise me - but sometimes one odd traveller will just ask for directions to the temple."

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Sara was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Next, Sara has Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.