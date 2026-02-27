'Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Or Sara Ali Khan?': Kangana Ranaut Chooses THIS Star As The Better Actress - & It'll Shock You!

Kangana Ranaut's Surprise Pick Among Ananya, Sara & Janhvi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-filmmaker and politician Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, is back at it again, subtly taking a dig at star kids with her latest move, sparking chatter on social media.

Kangana Ranaut's Surprise Pick Among Ananya, Sara & Janhvi

On Friday, February 27, the actress attended the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, where she was asked to choose the better actress among Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Bursting into laughter, she appeared to indirectly troll the trio before saying, "Let’s go with Ananya Panday," and continued laughing.

About Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday Controversy

Known for never mincing her words, Ranaut took a jibe at Ananya during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress had appeared on the show alongside her Dhaakad co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta to promote their film Dhaakad.

During the popular ‘social media post mortem’ segment, host Kapil Sharma asked Kangana about the term 'Bollywood bimbo,' which she is often seen using online. Without taking any names, Kangana appeared to take a dig at Ananya by touching her tongue to her nose and remarking that actors who flaunt such acts are the ones she labels as 'Bollywood bimbos.' She added that those who say, "I can touch my tongue to my nose,” fit that description.

For context, Ananya had earlier performed the same act on Kapil’s show, even calling it a 'talent'- a moment that had drawn heavy trolling from netizens.

Kangana Ranaut Picks Salman Khan Over SRK & Aamir Khan

Further during the session, the actress was asked to choose between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on the basis of friendship. When asked, "Aapka acha dost kaun hai?” Kangana quickly quipped, “Ye mere dost kab se bann gaye?" (laughs).

However, when further prodded about whom she liked the most, she responded, "I think Salman is quite cool."