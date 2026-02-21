Taapsee Pannu Says She's Open To Friendship With Kangana Ranaut Despite 'Sasti Copy' Remark: 'Haven't Said Anything Against Her'

Taapsee Pannu On Feud With Kangana Ranaut | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about her alleged feud with fellow actress Kangana Ranaut. The two were involved in a war of words on X a few years ago after Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, labelled Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of Ranaut, a remark many believed strained the equation between the two actors. However, neither of them directly addressed each other on a public platform.

Reacting to the controversy, Taapsee told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast that she does not recall ever fighting with Kangana. She added that a fight happens when two people clash, and she never clashed with her. "Have I ever said even a single line against her? Her sister called me a 'cheap copy.' She said that since I don’t earn as much money here, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine, I haven’t said anything against her."

Taapsee Pannu Says There Wasn't Any Fight From Her Side With Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee and Kangana are both outsiders in the film industry, and when asked whether she believes their feud indirectly benefited star kids during the nepotism debate, Taapsee said she does not know who may have benefited. However, she feels that someone, somewhere, must have gained from the situation.

She maintained that from her side, there was never any fight with Kangana. Taapsee also added that there may have been people who did not want them to collaborate or come together, as it might have been anticipated that if they had joined forces, something truly amazing could have happened.

Taapsee Pannu Open To Friendship With Kangana Ranaut

When asked whether she would be open to a friendship with Kangana, Taapsee said, "Absolutely. I’ve always said that if I ever see her around, I will definitely go up to her… technically, she is my senior. Why wouldn’t I go up to her and respectfully say hello? What her response would be, I can’t guarantee. I can only guarantee my own behaviour. Honestly, I don’t have anything in my heart against her."