Satluj: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal's Controversial Film REMOVED From ZEE5 2 Days After Release; OTT Platform Reacts

Just two days after its long-awaited release, Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has been removed from ZEE5 in India. Following the unexpected takedown, the streaming platform issued an official statement on Sunday (July 5), assuring viewers that it continues to support the film and is working to bring it back.

The film, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had finally premiered on ZEE5 on Friday after years of delays and censorship-related hurdles. Originally titled Punjab 95, the film was released under the new name Satluj after complying with multiple cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Addressing the film's removal, ZEE5 said, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At Zee 5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

The platform further confirmed that the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the statement added.

Before being taken down, Satluj had received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. It revisits one of Punjab's darkest periods, focusing on disappearances, alleged extra-judicial killings and illegal detentions during the state's counter-insurgency operations against Khalistani militancy in the 1980s and 1990s.

Why was Punjab 95 delayed?

The film's release was delayed for several years after it was submitted to the CBFC in 2022. Over time, the certification board sought multiple cuts before clearing the film.

Read Also BTS Photos Of Diljit Dosanjh From Punjab '95 Sets

In September 2023, Punjab 95 was scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), but the screening was withdrawn after Indian authorities reportedly objected.

According to director Honey Trehan, the film continued to face fresh demands for edits throughout 2024. Plans to release it outside India in early 2025 also failed to materialise.

The dispute also reached the Bombay High Court in 2023. However, the producers later withdrew the case. Trehan subsequently revealed that the film would be released as Satluj and that the makers had accepted all the cuts sought by the authorities.