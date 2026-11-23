Rumours about Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar getting married to actor Rajveer Deol, son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, have been circulating on social media. However, the latest speculation appears to be baseless, as a source close to Sara reportedly denied any possibility of a wedding between the two.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the source clarified that Sara and Rajveer have never even met. The source also revealed that Sara is currently single and concentrating on her professional commitments.

“There is no truth to these rumours. Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work. This speculation is just unnecessary and perturbing. Sara will never address these rumours since she wants to be dignified and maintain a graceful stance,” the source told the publication.

Sara Tendulkar Once Spoke About Her Wedding Plans

Hey brother, is this really going to happen?😳 The internet is abuzz with Sara Tendulkar's wedding Sara may marry Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol in 2027 https://t.co/G6umMZTtqX — Dr Priyanka (@Dr_Priyanka0) November 21, 2026

Although Sara has not responded to the latest wedding rumours, she has previously spoken about marriage, relationships and the kind of wedding she would like to have.

In an earlier interview, Sara revealed that her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding gave her a better idea of what she would want for her own big day. She even described the experience as a “trial round”.

“I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know what I want and what I don't want,” she had said.

Sara also discussed how her vision of a dream wedding has changed over the years. While she once imagined herself as a pastel bride at a grand and lavish celebration, she now finds the idea of a smaller, more intimate wedding appealing. She also revealed that she might consider wearing a traditional red bridal outfit.

However, given her indecisive nature, Sara admitted that her final choice could be completely different. “I'm a Libra, very indecisive. Who knows? Maybe I'll go with green,” she had quipped.

Sara Tendulkar On Relationships And Knowing When To Walk Away

Sara has also shared her thoughts on relationships, particularly the importance of recognising when a relationship is no longer right for someone.

“I've seen people get engaged and, during the run-up to the wedding, realise they're seeing the true colours of their partner or their partner's family and think, 'I can't do this anymore'. I think walking away before you're married is a great step. Previous generations were more afraid to stand up for themselves, whereas Gen Z feels more confident and empowered to do so when things are going wrong,” she had reportedly said.

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