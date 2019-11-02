Sara Ali Khan, Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan just showed us why bad hair days don't exist for these B-town beauties

Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday at a salon in Juhu.

These beauties were present in Juhu for their salon sessions. These pictures are proof that bad hair dy doesn't exist for them

Sara Ali Khan has been working on projects back-to-back this past year. Be it for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Aaj Kal, or David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, Sara has been on her toes. The Simba actress spotted at a salon.