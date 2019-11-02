Sara Ali Khan, Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan just showed us why bad hair days don't exist for these B-town beauties

Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday at a salon in Juhu.
These beauties were present in Juhu for their salon sessions. These pictures are proof that bad hair dy doesn't exist for them
Sara Ali Khan has been working on projects back-to-back this past year. Be it for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Aaj Kal, or David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, Sara has been on her toes. The Simba actress spotted at a salon.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday. His wife Gauri Khan was spotted around town at a salon. We're guessing she's getting a salon fix before SRK's birthday celebrations.
Sussanne Khan was also spotted at the salon. She looked all as beautiful as ever, flaunting her silky golden tresses.
Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted in Mumbai on Saturday. He was snapped at snapped at Anand Pandit office in Juhu.
Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
Furthermore he will also be starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor, and has also been roped in for Luv Ranjan's next with Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn.
