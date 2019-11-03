Why does this look so wrong? Malaika Arora's latest picture with son Arhaan has netizens baffled

Malaika Arora who often spends time with her son, shared a latest picture of their quality time together on Instagram. In the picture, Arora and her son Arhaan are lying on a bed and looking into the camera. She captioned the post, “When the son is being all nice n taking care of his mommy”. Her post also had the hug and kiss emojis.

Netizens however, found this post inappropriate and are calling out Malaika on twitter. Some reactions are way out of the line and some of them are actually supporting Malaika, stating that the post is nothing but pure love.