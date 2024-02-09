Sara Ali Khan Pens A Sweet Poem To Wish 'Mommy Jaan' Amrita Singh On Birthday

On the occasion of actor Amrita Singh's birthday, her actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan unleashed her poetess avatar and dropped a special wish for her in an adorable way.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote, "Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan Aap mein bastein mere Praan. My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan. And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan. Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaanoing all that you have isn't Aasaan. Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan. That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan. Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan."

Sara also shared pictures of herself with Amrita Singh.

"Good genes run in family," a social media user commented. "Ditto copy," another one wrote.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with Betab alongside Sunny Doel. She has been nominated at award several award functions multiple times throughout her career. The actress won the Filmfare Award in 1994 for Aaina.

Sara and Amrita have never featured in films together but they shared screen space in an ad. Amrita also shares son Ibrahim with ex-husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.