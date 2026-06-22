Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Pakistani Actress Kubra Khan's Birthday in London; Sharmila Tagore Feeds Her Cake- VIDEO Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore Spotted At Kubra Khan's Party | Photo Via Instagram

A video from Pakistani actress Kubra Khan's intimate birthday celebration in London has gone viral on social media. The gathering was attended by Sara Ali Khan along with her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The clip, which is being widely shared by fans online, shows the three actresses together at the private celebration, drawing attention for its cross-border star presence.

Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore Spotted At Kubra Khan's Party

In the viral video, Sara is seen enjoying the celebration, singing the birthday song for Kubra, smiling, and interacting warmly as the festivities unfold in a cheerful and friendly atmosphere at a restaurant in London. The highlight of the evening, however, is veteran actress Sharmila lovingly feeding cake to Kubra.

Check out the viral video:

Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Theatre With Sharmila Tagore & Amrita Singh

Sara recently shared pictures from a theatre visit with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, affectionately referring to the duo as her "OG legends" in a sweet note.

She wrote, "Theatre time with my OG legends. Play toh accha tha but best actors toh mere bagal mein hi hai (The play was good, but the best actors are sitting right next to me)."

Sara Ali Khan Work Front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was released in theatres on May 15. The film is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The comedy-drama featured an ensemble cast led by Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, with Sara playing a key role in the story.

Sara will next be seen in Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, marking Sara's reunion with the actor.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11 September 2026.