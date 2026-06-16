Pakistani Filmmaker Umair Nasir Ali Praises Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga: 'Beautiful & Deeply Emotional Film'

Imtiaz Ali's latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga has found appreciation beyond India, with Pakistani filmmaker Umair Nasir Ali sharing his thoughts on the film and its portrayal of themes linked to Partition.

Umair recently took to social media to post a detailed note after watching the film. As his own upcoming project is also set against the backdrop of Partition, the filmmaker said he was interested in seeing Imtiaz Ali's interpretation of a subject that continues to resonate across generations in both India and Pakistan.

Sharing his views, Umair wrote, "Main Vaapas Aaunga is a beautiful and deeply emotional film one that stays with you long after it ends. As one of our upcoming stories is set against the backdrop of Partition, we were naturally curious to experience Imtiaz Ali's @imtiazaliofficial interpretation of this chapter of history. As expected, it is unmistakably Imtiaz Ali."

"What stood out most was the extraordinary performance by Naseeruddin Shah & the editing by Aarti Bajaj @artb is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling something every film student can learn from.....So much has been written and filmed about Partition over the decades. From Manto, Bhisham Sahni, Intizar Husain, Qurratulain Hyder, Ali Akbar Natiq to generations of filmmakers across the subcontinent, each has found new ways of engaging with its memories, wounds and humanity," he added.

"Perhaps that is because Partition is simply too vast to be contained within a single story. Each generation returns to it, uncovering new meanings. In many ways, the working title of our own project, 'Chor Aaye Hum', echoes a similar sentiment of memory, belonging and return. We look forward to sharing our own journey with this subject soon. PS: Needless to say anything for AR Rehman ♥️ (sic)," the filmmaker concluded.

Main Vaapas Aaunga features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in key roles. Set against the backdrop of love, longing and Partition, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

The film is currently running in cinemas.