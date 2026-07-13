Sara Ali Khan & Ayushmann Khurrana To Recreate Shah Rukh Khan's Ae Kash Ke Hum In Udta Teer? Duo's Romantic Dance From Sets Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan & Ayushmann Khurrana's Romantic BTS Video Sparks Song Buzz | Photo Via X

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to reunite on screen for the upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer. Reportedly, the film is positioned as a high-energy caper, with Ayushmann returning to his signature humour-driven space, this time with a quirky twist on the spy genre. Amid this, a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets has gone viral on social media, leaving fans intrigued.

Sara Ali Khan & Ayushmann Khurrana's Romantic BTS Video Sparks Song Buzz

The clip features Sara and Ayushmann sharing a romantic dance as the popular song Ae Kash Ke Hum plays in the background, leaving fans wondering if the beloved track will feature in the film. The short clip shows Sara Ali Khan dressed in an elegant saree, while Ayushmann Khurrana is seen sporting a navy blue suit as the duo performs the romantic sequence.

Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana recreating 'Ae Kaash Ke Hum' in their next spy movie 😭??? pic.twitter.com/5C7nd1YWuX — Raj (@idfcwau) July 12, 2026

Ae Kash Ke Hum To Be Recreated In Udta Teer?

The song Ae Kash Ke Hum is from the 1994 cult classic Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and originally featured Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Kumar Sanu, the track continues to be one of Shah Rukh Khan's most cherished romantic songs.

In the viral video, Sara and Ayushmann appear to be rehearsing or filming a romantic sequence, effortlessly matching each other's steps and showcasing their on-screen chemistry. However, it remains unclear whether Udta Teer will feature a recreation of the classic song or if it is simply being used as part of the scene.

While an official announcement about Udta Teer is still awaited, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has reported that the spy comedy is slated to release on September 11, 2026 and will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan.