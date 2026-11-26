Sapna Choudhary's Instagram Account Goes Missing Amid Divorce Proceedings | Instagram

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 11, recently confirmed that she has filed for divorce from her husband, Veer Sahu, after six years of marriage. The couple also shares two children. Amid the divorce proceedings, Sapna's Instagram account has disappeared, leaving fans wondering about the development.

Sapna Choudhary's Instagram Account Goes Missing

Upon searching for her Instagram handle, the page displays the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed." However, the reason behind Sapna's account becoming unavailable remains unknown. It is unclear whether she has deactivated her account or if it has been removed.

Check it out:

Instagram

Veer Sahu Announces New Album Amid Divorce Proceedings

This comes shortly after Veer announced his upcoming music album, titled Prince & Prostitute, and unveiled its poster on social media.

The artwork features Veer standing shirtless, with his long hair visible, while a woman stands behind him, holding him from the back. Her face is not visible in the poster.

Sapna Choudhary On Divorce

In a recent interview with NMF News, Sapna opened up about her relationship with Veer and addressed the growing public curiosity surrounding their marriage.

"Jab sab accha tha, saath the. Ab accha nahi hai, toh saath nahi hai. Woh khaali samne wala samajh sakta hai ya phir main. Koi teesra aadmi ismein apni baatein, apni soch daalne ki koshish karega toh woh galat hai. Shaadi rishta hai do logon ka, aur woh hum logon ka tha. Hum aapas mein decide karenge ki kya karna hai," she said.

Sapna Choudhary Says She Lost Her Identity After Marriage

Choudhary also reflected on how marriage impacted her personal and professional identity. She revealed that she tied the knot after her Bigg Boss stint, when she was enjoying considerable popularity.

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