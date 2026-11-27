Sapna Choudhary Gets Husband Veer Sahu's Name Tattoo Removed | Instagram

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary recently confirmed that she has filed for divorce from her husband, Veer Sahu, after six years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, chose to keep their wedding ceremony private. They also share two children.

Sapna Choudhary Gets Husband Veer Sahu's Name Tattoo Removed

Days after confirming her divorce filing, a video of Sapna has gone viral on social media, showing her getting Veer's name tattoo removed from her wrist through laser treatment.

Check out the video:

Interestingly, before confirming the divorce, Sapna had addressed questions surrounding her tattoos in an interview. She explained that concealing them before shoots could be time-consuming. As she wanted to explore more films and music projects, getting the tattoos removed would be a more convenient option.

On Divorce

Speaking about her decision to end the marriage, Sapna said that the circumstances surrounding their separation were something only she and Veer could truly understand.

"Jab sab accha tha, saath the. Ab accha nahi hai, toh saath nahi hai. Woh khaali samne wala samajh sakta hai ya phir main. Koi teesra aadmi ismein apni baatein, apni soch daalne ki koshish karega toh woh galat hai. Shaadi rishta hai do logon ka, aur woh hum logon ka tha. Hum aapas mein decide karenge ki kya karna hai," she said in a recent interview with NMF News.

Will Sapna Choudhary Get Married Again?

Sapna was also asked whether she would consider getting married again after her separation from Veer. She said that remarriage was not something she was thinking about at present.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!