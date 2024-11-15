Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Welcomes Second Baby Boy With Husband Veer Sahu, Reveals Newborn's Name In Grand Ceremony (VIDEO)

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who shot to popularity after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, has welcomed her second baby, a boy with her husband Veer Sahu. On November 11, 2024, Sapna hosted a grand namkaran ceremony for her newborn, which was attended by thousands of fans, celebrities, and social media influencers.

Singer Babu Mann was also present at the ceremony, where he announced on stage that Sapna and Veer's son's name is Shah Veer. Upon hearing this, the audience expressed their excitement with loud applause and joy.

Several pictures and videos from the ceremony have surfaced online, with singer Gulzaar Chhaniwal also gracing the event with his presence.

Sapna is a very private person despite being a popular personality. In fact, just like her second pregnancy, her first pregnancy was also kept under wraps. She has a four-year-old son, Porus.

The couple was blessed with their first child in October 2020.

On the work front, Sapna recently announced her biopic titled 'Madam Sapna,' which will be presented by Mahesh Bhatt in collaboration with Vinay Bhardwaj.

The film will depict her journey from being an orchestra dancer who overcame the harsh and challenging conditions of Haryana to gracing the glamorous red carpet at Cannes.

Sharing the teaser, Sapna wrote, "Who am I? Where did I start, and where am I headed? This biopic is more than just a film—it’s a piece of my heart , my struggles, dreams, and the path I’ve walked. Your support has been my strength through every challenge. As my story comes to life, I deeply appreciate your continued love and encouragement."

"Thank you for being a part of this journey. Stay with me as we turn this chapter together," she added.

The release date is yet to be announced.