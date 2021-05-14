Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma makes debut as a singer with Kunal Kohli's web series 'Ramyug'

Kunal Kohli’s Ramyug, which is a new-age take on varied aspects of the Ramayana, is garnering mixed response from the audience. However, one thing that’s getting universal praise is the music of the show by Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, who also turned singer for the web series.
Opening up about his unintentional debut as a singer, Rahul shares, “While composing music for a particular project, I always record rough versions of the songs. Once the song meets the vision of the producer/ director, we lookout for singers who would suit the rhythm and tone of a particular song. When Kunal [Kohli] heard the recorded version of the Ravana theme in my voice, he loved it so much that he wanted to retain my voice. I’m glad that my unintentional debut as a singer was for Kunal’s dream project. On a lighter note, I would like to add that all the new songs or compositions I make the fastest feedback that I get are from my wife Barkha who usually gives a good suggestion that adds up.”
The director-composer duo knew that the music for Ramyug was something that needed to be handled with a great experience. That’s why Rahul roped in Amitabh Bachchan to sing Jai Hanuman and Sonu Nigam for the Ram-Sita theme, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ustad Rashid Khan for other songs.
That gamut of maestros itself is big enough for any project. Amidst all of them, Kohli heard the Ravana song and wanted it just the way Rahul had sung it. Well, some things are just meant to be!
