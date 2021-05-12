Filmmaker Kunal Kohli talks about MX Player's Ramyug, the film industry, and living in Covid times

He’s an illustrious director, writer and producer, and even an actor… best known for blockbusters like Hum Tum and Fanaa. Currently, Kunal is in the news for his ambitious venture Ramyug — the web series version of the epic Ramayana, which is streaming on MX Player. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, Kunal Kohli talks about Ramyug, the industry and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How is Ramyug different from your other films and shows?

The scary part of things is when there is a comparison. Honestly, it is not fair that we indulge in comparisons instead of making the best of what we have as filmmakers and using whatever resources that are available to us — that is the best way to evolve as filmmakers. About the difference between Ramyug and my other films is… if you compare a picture clicked on your phone today and 10 years back, you will note some differences. As the technology changes, we have access to better things, though the content remains the same, and we don't even want to change it as it is already established. So, we have tried to present this story through new technology and in a visually different way.