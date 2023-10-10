Sanjay Mishra Feels Education Should Be Free Of Cost & Without Any Gender Bias |

Sanjay Mishra’s next Guthlee Ladoo which has received standing ovations in many film festivals is the tale of the son of a poor sweeper, who has a dream to go to school, but the obstacle is his caste. Directed by Ishrat R. Khan, the film is set to release on October 13, 2023. In a freewheeling chat with The Free Press Journal, Sanjay talks about his new film, why education is important, how finally he is getting lead roles and more.

Sanjay, who has been headlining films lately feels that audiences have changed. He shares, “We haven’t changed, it's the audiences who have changed. They are looking forward to good content and in such films it’s not just about the hero or heroine. Since the content has changed therefore, we actors are getting pivotal lead roles to perform. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Kumud Mishra, all of us are getting meaningful roles and the audiences love our work. We are also trying to give them something worthwhile.”

While sharing on education being the birth right of every individual, he tells, “Education needs to be granted to one and all not to any particular section. Education is the birth right of all of us in general. Education is important to everyone. Education should not be barred to lower caste kids. We human beings should have the right to education by all means... I think any talented individual should not be judged for his caste and side track.”

“After your birth, education is the most important factor in shaping up your individual personality. Education can be practical learning from the outside world and while learning from schools and colleges if we produce such films promoting the importance of education through cinema, it will definitely promote the importance of education. Admissions in schools should not be on the basis of caste discrimination,” he adds.

When asked about the story of the film Guthlee Ladoo and his character, he reveals, “This film brings. awareness about the importance of education which needs to be imparted to every individual with an intriguing message. I play a middle class headmaster who is living with his mother .He understands the plight of the children, though he doesn't have kids. He is in support of Guthlee, son of a sweeper, to be educated. The reason why I decided to do this film is simple, I always love to work with upcoming directors as they like to make films with messages.”

“Every parent wishes their children to get educated and hold important professional posts. My parents always allowed me to choose my own profession. I chose to work in the glitz and glamour world with their support. My father watched my film titled,"Aloo Chat" and felt I have chosen the right profession. They were very sorted parents. I will also allow my kids to follow the profession they are passionate about. I shall support them in their venture and never pressurise them at all,” he concludes.

