Sanjay Leela Bhansali Revives Inshallah With Shah Rukh Khan & Alia Bhatt Years After Disagreements With Salman Khan: Report

After years of uncertainty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious romantic drama Inshallah appears to be back in motion - this time with a major change in its lead cast. The film, which was originally announced with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, had begun preparations nearly seven years ago. However, the project was abruptly shelved before filming could properly begin due to reported creative disagreements between Bhansali and Salman.

The unexpected halt left both the industry and fans surprised, especially given the scale and expectations attached to the film.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the project is now being revived with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into the lead role. Interestingly, Shah Rukh was said to have been Bhansali’s initial choice for the part. Alia Bhatt is expected to remain part of the film, reprising her role as the young woman at the heart of the story.

Inshallah revolves around an unconventional romance between an older man, reportedly a businessman in his 40s, and a young aspiring actress in her 20s. At the time of its original announcement, the film had generated buzz, promising to bring together one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers with two of its biggest stars. Known for his grand visual style and emotionally layered storytelling, Bhansali’s collaboration with Salman and Alia was anticipated to be a landmark cinematic event.

The sudden cancellation of the project came as a shock to many, including those closely associated with it. In a past interview, Bhansali spoke about the emotional toll the decision took on Alia, revealing that she "broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room."

Despite the setback, Bhansali quickly moved forward. Within a week of shelving Inshallah, he approached Alia with a completely different offer - Gangubai Kathiawadi. Although she was initially unsure about taking on the role, the film eventually became a defining moment in her career.