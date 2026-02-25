 Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reaches Udaipur For His Animal & Arjun Reddy Actors Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding - Watch Video
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reaches Udaipur For His Animal & Arjun Reddy Actors Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding - Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be tying the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who worked with them in Arjun Reddy (Vijay) and Animal (Rashmika), has reached Udaipur to attend their wedding.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be tying the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony, which will be attended by close friends and family. Very few cinema celebrities are expected to be at the wedding, but of course, their Animal (Rashmika) and Arjun Reddy (Vijay) director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has to be there.

The filmmaker has reached Udaipur to attend Rashmika and Vijay's wedding, and his video from the airport has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Interestingly, Arjun Reddy and Animal are two of the biggest hits of Vijay and Rashmika's career respectively. Also, Reddy and Rashmika will team up again for Animal Park.

After their intimate wedding in Udaipur, the couple, on March 4, 2026, has organised a reception in Hyderabad. We can expect to see many South Indian and Bollywood celebrities at the reception.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Wedding

A couple of days ago, Rashmika and Vijay shared a note which read, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited for the marriage, has written a letter to Rashmika and Vijay's families congratulating them on the wedding. He has sent his 'blessing and best wishes' to the couple.

We are sure fans of Rashmika and Vijay are eagerly waiting to see them bride and groom.

