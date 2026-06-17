Sanchita Ugale Suicide: AICWA Seeks SIT Probe Into Actress' Death, Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of television actress Sanchita Ugale.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called for an independent, impartial and transparent inquiry, stating that several questions surrounding the actress's death need to be examined thoroughly.

Sanchita, known for her work in Kumkum Bhagya, was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East on June 14. She was 22 years old. According to police officials, an investigation into the case is underway.

In his letter, Gupta stressed the importance of establishing the facts and ensuring justice for the actress and her family.

He wrote, "Over the years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases that have raised public concern. Every life is precious, and every family deserves clarity, accountability, and justice. Such an inquiry is essential to establish the truth, ensure justice for Sanchita Ugale and her family, and strengthen public confidence in the investigative process".

The AICWA president described the recurring reports of deaths within the entertainment industry as a matter of serious concern and said that a comprehensive investigation would help reinforce public trust in the system.

The association has also requested investigators to examine Sanchita's social media activity as part of the timeline of events. Referring to an Instagram Story reportedly shared by the actress hours before news of her death emerged, Gupta said it should be reviewed during the inquiry.

He stated, "Approximately 19 hours before news of her death emerged, Sanchita Ugale had shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring the song 'Dapli Wale Dapli Baja'. This publicly visible activity forms an important part of the timeline and should be examined as part of a comprehensive investigation to establish a clear and accurate sequence of events. The apparent contrast between her publicly visible activity and the developments that followed has raised questions in the minds of many people".

Gupta further called for a detailed examination of all possible angles in the case.

"Several questions arise in connection with this case. What circumstances led a 22-year-old artist with an active career and future aspirations to take such an extreme step? Were there any external pressures or influencing factors? These questions require detailed examination through an independent investigation. AICWA firmly believes that this case must be investigated from every possible angle. No aspect should be overlooked, and no assumption should be made without evidence. A comprehensive inquiry is necessary to ensure that all facts are brought to light and justice is served", he added.

The association maintained that a thorough and transparent investigation is necessary to uncover the facts and ensure accountability. Authorities have not yet commented on the SIT request.