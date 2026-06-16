'Wo Kar Sakti Thi...': Sanchita Ugale's Close Friend Gitanjalii Mangal Reveals Actress Had Confided About Self-Harm Months Before Death

Sanchita Ugale's Close Friend Gitanjalii Mangal Reveals Actress Had Confided About Self-Harm Months Before Death |

Late actress Sanchita Ugale's close friend and television actress Gitanjalii Mangal has shared details about the challenges the actress was allegedly facing before her death. Speaking about Sanchita's professional and financial situation, Gitanjalii stated that there were no career-related issues and claimed that the actress was doing well financially. She further alleged that Sanchita had confided in her about "trying to harm" herself.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Gitanjalii made a startling revelation about the Kumkum Bhagya actress. She said, "Uski nature waisi thi, wo kar sakti thi ki, main heroine ban ke Sushant (Singh Rajput) wali date pe jaungi, log mujhe yaaad rakhenge. Wo aisi thi. Wo aise bol sakti thi. Mereko 100% pata hai."

Gitanjalii further claimed that Sanchita had been worried for nearly six months. According to her, she repeatedly tried to counsel her friend against taking any extreme steps. She also stated that Sanchita was shooting for a project just two days before the alleged suicide attempt and clarified that the incident was not linked to reports of her being replaced on a Dangal TV show.

Addressing the various theories and claims circulating online, Gitanjalii said, "Har koi saamne aa raha hai aur kuch aur hi cheezein bol raha hai." She urged people to refrain from speculation and instead pray for Sanchita's soul. At the same time, she claimed that the actress had been under immense emotional strain, stating, "Usne (Sanchiat) koi bachkani cheez nahi ki hai, wo sahi mein pressure aur trauma me thi jiske bare me wo baat nahi kar rahi thi."

Gitanjalii also claimed that Sanchita was active on June 14 and had reportedly responded to one of her co-stars. Based on this, she speculated about the possible timeline of events that day.

Recalling their last conversation, Gitanjalii said that Sanchita had called her a few days earlier to enquire about her father's health. She further alleged that the actress would occasionally experience emotional triggers and struggle with distressing thoughts. According to Gitanjalii, during difficult phases, Sanchita would often withdraw from work and social interactions. However, she claimed that in the week or two preceding the incident, Sanchita had not spoken to her about self-harm or harming herself.