Sana Makbul Reveals Battling Stage 4 Autoimmune Hepatitis: 'Woke Up With Swollen Face & Legs, Lost Work' (WATCH)

Sana Makbul | Instagram

Model-turned-actress Sana Makbul, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, made a huge revelation about her health condition on World Hepatitis Day on July 28. Sana revealed that she is battling autoimmune disease Hepatitis for quite a sometime now and also opened up on being at stage 4.

Opening up about the hardships that she had to go through to reverse it and to improve her condition, Sana shared on Instagram, "I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient and I discovered this in August 2020. In the first year, I didn't understand what I was dealing with, the doctor had explained me what was going on but somewhere I couldn't accept what I was battling with. All I knew was that I wanted to live. People always say that when everything is going well there comes a point where you have to pause, and even I faced that incident in my life. After Khatron Ke Khiladi, my career was taking off but I had to take a seat back and prioritise my health. I was deteriorating internally."

Sana added, "The last one and a half year has been difficult with a lot of sacrifices which have been mentally, physically and emotionally draining. I have lost work, woken up with a swollen face, legs and hands, my body is bloated, a lot of hairfall and mood swings and specially in the profession I am in, it hits hard. There are days when I don't feel like getting up from my bed. I started going to retreats, naturopathy centres. I started working with a nutritionist and most importantly I accepted my body and started listening to it and now I understand my body. There has been an improvement both mentally and physically. I have been in F3-F4 stage and now I've reversed my stage to F1-F2 and that's an improvement. I believe that if there's a will, there's a way."

"When Samantha Ruth Prabhu had shared her auto immune condition, I could relate to her pain because I went through it. I used to ask God 'Why me?' but as it is said, God always gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldier. So all you guys out there battling these illnesses, don't give up, keep faith. There's always light at the end of the tunnel and I'm glad to inform you all that I'm back to resume to my work with high hopes. I will take care of my health."

Sana made her acting debut with Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De in 2010. She rose to fame as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Lavanya. She was later seen on Arjun and Aadat Se Majboor.

The actress has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films.