'Scarred for life': Sana Makbul reveals she had to undergo surgery after a dog bit her face

Television actress Sana Makbul, who was seen in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Arjun and Aadat Se Majboor, is all set to participate in the upcoming season of adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Before jetting off to Cape Town in South Africa, where the show will be shot, Sana said that she is scared of animals. Sana added that she has always been a pet lover, however, an incident has left her scarred for life.
Recalling the incident that had freaked her out, Sana said in an interaction with Zoom, that last year she had an accident where a dog bit her face.
She revealed that her skin was off and she had to undergo surgeries, grafting and a lot of other things.
The actress said that now whenever she sees a dog, she changes her path, adding that she wants to get this fear out of her.
Meanwhile, Sana was last seen on the supernatural show Vish as Dr Aliya Sanyal. She made her acting debut with Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De in 2010. She rose to fame as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Lavanya. She was later seen on Arjun and Aadat Se Majboor.
Sana has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films.
Apart from Sana, the other celebrities who will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi and Sanaya Irani, among others.
Reportedly, the contestants will fly off to Cape Town on May 6 from Mumbai. The show will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
