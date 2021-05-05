'Scarred for life': Sana Makbul reveals she had to undergo surgery after a dog bit her face

Television actress Sana Makbul, who was seen in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Arjun and Aadat Se Majboor, is all set to participate in the upcoming season of adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Before jetting off to Cape Town in South Africa, where the show will be shot, Sana said that she is scared of animals. Sana added that she has always been a pet lover, however, an incident has left her scarred for life.

Recalling the incident that had freaked her out, Sana said in an interaction with Zoom, that last year she had an accident where a dog bit her face.

She revealed that her skin was off and she had to undergo surgeries, grafting and a lot of other things.

The actress said that now whenever she sees a dog, she changes her path, adding that she wants to get this fear out of her.