Samreen Kaur And Arshdeep Singh Get Engaged; What's The Age Gap Between Actress And Cricketer?

Age Gap Between Samreen Kaur And Arshdeep Singh | Instagram

After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan, Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh, and more, now we have one more actress-cricketer jodi. We are talking about Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur and cricketer Arshdeep Singh. On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Samreen took to Instagram to inform everyone that she is engaged to Arshdeep. The two shared pictures from the proposal, which quickly went viral on social media. Their fans and friends started congratulating the couple on Instagram.

Samreen Kaur-Arshdeep Singh age gap

When a couple makes it official, gets engaged or gets married, everyone is keen to know what the gap is between the two. So, we are sure many would be interested in knowing the age gap between Samreen and Arshdeep as well.

Arshdeep was born on February 5, 1999, so he is currently 27 years old. Meanwhile, Samreen was born on September 7, 1999, and right now, she is also 27 years old. While both were born in the same year, the cricketer is seven months older than the actress. So, there's hardly any age gap between them.

Samreen Kaur-Arshdeep Singh relationship

The rumours of Samreen and Arshdeep's relationship started during the IPL this year. The actress was spotted cheering for the cricketer from the stands during Punjab Kings matches.

Later, in July this year, Arshdeep shared a picture with Samreen and captioned it, "My Person," making their relationship official. And now, the two are engaged. However, it will be interesting to see when the two will tie the knot.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

While Arshdeep is surely one of the most popular cricketers, we are sure many people might be wondering who Samreen is. So, let us tell you that Samreen is an actress and has worked in multiple music videos and a few films as well. She was seen in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2 and featured in Hindi movies like Nail Polish and 83.