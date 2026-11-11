'To A Lifetime Together': Samreen Kaur Announces Engagement To Cricketer Arshdeep Singh, Shares Romantic Proposal Photos

Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur announced her engagement to cricketer Arshdeep Singh. The actress shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday (November 11), along with a series of pictures capturing special moments from the proposal.

In the photos, Samreen is seen flaunting her diamond engagement ring as she poses with Arshdeep. One of the pictures shows the cricketer getting down on one knee to propose to her, while another shows the couple hugging after the proposal. Samreen appeared visibly emotional and surprised during the special moment.

Sharing the pictures, the actress expressed her happiness about taking their relationship forward and beginning a new chapter together. She wrote, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 💍♾️ (hi fiancé 🤭)."

Samreen Kaur Recently Responded To Trolls Questioning Her Relationship

Samreen's engagement announcement comes days after she addressed social media users who had questioned her relationship with Arshdeep. On November 1, the actress shared a lengthy note on her Instagram story, responding to comments suggesting that she was dating the cricketer for fame or money.

Clarifying her position, Samreen said she had been financially independent since the age of 17 and had built a comfortable life for herself. She also spoke about the double standards women face when they choose to share or keep their relationships private.

Calling out the criticism, she wrote, "If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway."

Expressing disappointment over the negativity directed at women, Samreen added, "I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting."

She also said that she and her team would block people who visited her profile to spread negativity. "My profile isn't a place to project your hate for life," she wrote, adding that she was happy and in love.

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is a Punjabi actress and model born in 2001 in Jammu and Kashmir. She started her career in the fashion industry, participating in ramp walks and appearing in television commercials.

In 2018, she auditioned for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant and was selected as a state finalist representing Jammu and Kashmir.

Samreen made an appearance in the 2021 film 83, based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory under Kapil Dev's captaincy. She played Simran, the fiancée of Ammy Virk's character, Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

She later appeared as Charu Raina in the legal thriller Nail Polish, starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul. Her other projects include the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Apart from films, Samreen has featured in music videos by popular singers such as Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Maninder Buttar.