'My Profile Isn't Place To Project Your Hate...': Samreen Kaur SLAMS Trolls Claiming She's Dating Arshdeep Singh For Money Or Fame

Arshdeep Singh's Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Slams Online Trolls | Instagram

Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur has hit back at social media trolls targeting her relationship with Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. In a lengthy statement, she called out those claiming that she was dating the cricketer for fame or money, clarifying that she has been financially independent since the age of 17 and has built a happy life for herself, with or without a relationship.

Samreen Kaur Slams Trolls Over Her Relationship With Arshdeep Singh

Taking to her Instagram Story, Samreen called out the double standards on social media, stating that the more she sees the world, the more she realises how hypocritical people on the platform can be.

"If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway," Kaur wrote.

Take a look at Samreen Kaur's statement:

'The Unnecessary Opinions, Negativity Are Exhausting'

Samreen further stated that God has blessed her in many ways, allowing her to afford her own travel and lifestyle since childhood, for which she remains grateful. She added that she feels incredibly lucky to have found someone she wishes she had met earlier, describing him as a person who completes her in ways she does not owe anyone an explanation for.

She further stated that she would continue posting about herself, Arshdeep and their relationship because it is her life, adding that anyone who does not like seeing their posts is free to unfollow or leave her Instagram page.

Samreen added, "I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting."

'Please Let Us Be'

Samreen added that she and her team would be blocking anyone visiting her profile to vent their personal frustrations. "My profile isn't a place to project your hate for life," she wrote, adding that she is happy, in love and living her life, which is all that matters to her.

She concluded her note by requesting people to let them be.