Who Is Punjabi Actress Samreen Kaur? All About Arshdeep Singh's 26-Year-Old Girlfriend, Once Linked To Ashish Chanchlani

All About Samreen Kaur | Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh recently sparked dating rumours with Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur after viral Snapchat photos caught attention. In the images, he was seen holding hands with his rumoured ladylove. Fans were quick to connect visual clues like tattoos and accessories to Samreen, while her presence at multiple Indian Premier League matches further fuelled speculation.

Amid the buzz, Arshdeep, 27, and Samreen, 26, were recently seen together at Chandigarh Airport, where they appeared to be laughing, spending time, and even blushing. The two were also spotted visiting a Gurudwara together.

Samreen Kaur Spotted Outside Wankhede Stadium

Yet again, on Thursday evening (April 16), Samreen grabbed attention after she was seen at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match, where she arrived to support Arshdeep. Following Punjab Kings’ impressive win, she was seen exiting the stadium and was spotted by paparazzi while waiting for him.

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur, born in 2001 in Jammu and Kashmir, is a Punjabi actress and model who began her career in the fashion industry, participating in ramp walks and TV commercials. In 2018, she auditioned for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant and was selected as a state finalist representing Jammu and Kashmir.

Alongside acting, Samreen maintains an active social media presence, where she shares glimpses of her work and personal life. She also starred in the 2021 film 83, based on India’s historic 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev’s captaincy. Directed by Kabir Khan and headlined by Ranveer Singh, she played the role of Simran, the fiancée of Ammy Virk’s character Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

She later appeared as Charu Raina in Nail Polish, a legal thriller starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul. She also featured in the Punjabi-language film Sardaar Ji 2, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.

In addition to films, Kaur has appeared in several popular music videos by artists such as Badshah, Guru Randhawa, and Maninder Buttar.

Earlier, Samreen was also linked to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. However, both had maintained that they were best friends. Rumours of a fallout began after they stopped sharing photos and videos.

Samreen later addressed the speculation, revealing that she had been receiving comments accusing her of breaking his heart. Responding to this, she clarified that they were no longer friends due to personal reasons but continued to have mutual respect for each other.

About three years ago, Ashish and Samreen were also seen together at the special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water in Mumbai, where they posed for the paparazzi.