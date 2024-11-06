'Same But Different': Netizens Troll Baby John Makers For 'Copying' Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Poster

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Atlee's upcoming film, Baby John, and the makers unveiled the first poster and teaser of the film on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. However, as soon as the poster was shared, netizens pointed out the striking similarities between that and the poster of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.

The poster of Baby John features Varun in two different avatars -- one as a cop and another as a rugged and angry man. It also gives glimpses of Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, the poster of Vettaiyan features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in a similar fashion and positioning.

Netizens were quick to point out how both the posters looked eerily similar, only difference being the actors. "Same same but different," a user joked on X, while another stated, "Atlee being Atlee".

Vettaiyan ku vandha poster aiye inga oti vutrukanga🏃🏃



Wamiqa edhuku Mission Gun ah thookitu nikuranga, Teacher role thana avanga.. #BabyJohn pic.twitter.com/IHDELajfhq — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) November 4, 2024

Earlier, after the 'taster cut' of Baby John was shared online on Monday, netizens had called it a "cheap copy" of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Vijay's Theri. A number of scenes in the teaser looked straight up lifted from Jawan and Theri.

Earlier, Atlee had mentioned that Baby John is inspired by Theri, but it has a different storyline and character arcs. He had also promised that Varun will be seen in a totally different avatar in the film. According to the makers, the film received tremendous praise at a special screening for exhibitors and distributors at the Big Cine Expo.

Baby John is all set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2024.