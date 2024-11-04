Alia Bhatt Goes 'Wow' After Watching Varun Dhawan In Baby John Taster Cut: 'Really Taking Over End Of The Year'

Actor Alia Bhatt could not resist praising Varun Dhawan after watching his action-packed avatar in the teaser of 'Baby John' film. Taking to Instagram Story, Alia penned a note in which she appreciated not only Varun but also the leading ladies of the film Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

"Wow wow wow wow !!! What is happening !!! Vd first citadel now baby john really taking over the end of the year and then to see two of the best actors we have today (c)keerthysureshofficial & (c)wamigagabbi... cant wait to see it ALL come to life," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, the makers of Baby John gave audience a glimpse of the film.

It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

The film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be out in theatres this December.

Varun also has 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in his kitty. In the series, he will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

