Varun Dhawan Arrives In Style On Bike To Promote Citadel: Honey Bunny At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 25, 2024

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead

On Friday, October 25, the Student Of The Year actor stepped out in Mumbai to promote Citadel: Honey Bunny at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra

Looking dapper as ever, Varun Dhawan sported a black leather jacket over a white round-neck T-shirt, which he paired with blue denim jeans

Varun Dhawan made a stylish entrance as he was seen riding a yellow bike at Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra

Varun Dhawan clicked selfies with his fans, who were present at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra

Citadel: Honey Bunny, is an American television series Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles

