Varun Dhawan Arrives In Style On Bike To Promote Citadel: Honey Bunny At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 25, 2024
Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead
On Friday, October 25, the Student Of The Year actor stepped out in Mumbai to promote Citadel: Honey Bunny at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra
Looking dapper as ever, Varun Dhawan sported a black leather jacket over a white round-neck T-shirt, which he paired with blue denim jeans
Varun Dhawan made a stylish entrance as he was seen riding a yellow bike at Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra
Varun Dhawan clicked selfies with his fans, who were present at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra
Citadel: Honey Bunny, is an American television series Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles
