Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Fun Moments: Flaunting ₹2.46 Lakh Dress To Shikhar Pahariya Adorably Gazing Her

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 25, 2024
On Friday, October 25, Janhvi Kapoot took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her unseen and fun moments
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, the Dhadak actress wrote, "Mems that haven’t made it to the gram."
Janhvi Kapoor shared an unseen photo from Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2024 bash. The photo also featured Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Karan Johar
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in ₹2.46 lakh aqua green sequin dress from the luxury brand David Koma, which featured a mesh detailing adding more drama to the look
'Shikhu' aka Shikhar Pahariya could not stop adoring his ladylove as she was seen petting her furry pet dog
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as ever she she turned a bride
Lastly, Janhvi Kapoor seen lovingly petting her dog, Saitama, alongside another adorable Husky
Thanks For Reading!