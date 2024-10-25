Ankita Lokhande Is A Sultry Beach Babe & These Photos Are Proof!

By: Sachin T | October 25, 2024
Actress Ankita Lokhande set social media on fire on Friday as she dropped some stunning photos from her recent Maldives vacation
The actress transformed into a complete beach babe as she slipped into a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline
She completed her look with a chunky pair of golden earrings and, of course, sunglasses to shield the eyes from the beach sun
Ankita flaunted her toned legs as she struck some sultry poses for the camera with the picturesque blue waters in the background
She also took a stroll on the white Maldivian sands as she basked in the sun under the blue skies
"Caught between the sky and the sea," Ankita captioned the photo dump
The actress also shared some cosy moments with her husband Vicky Jain as the sun set in the horizon
On the work front, Ankita will be seen playing the celebrated royal dancer Amrapali in her next project