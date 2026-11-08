Samay Raina Celebrates Diwali With Rumoured Girlfriend Medha Shankr At Mumbai Home; Actress' Photo With His Mother Goes Viral

Samay Raina's Diwali Party Adds To Dating Buzz With Medha Shankr | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and actress Medha Shankr have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, the two have neither confirmed nor addressed the speculation. They have been spotted together on several occasions, including Medha appearing as a guest panelist on Samay’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent Season 2.

Samay Raina Shares Diwali Photo With Medha Amid Dating Buzz

Amid the ongoing dating buzz, Samay hosted an intimate Diwali celebration at his Mumbai residence. The gathering was attended by several of his close friends, along with his parents, who joined in the festivities.

While the comedian had shared pictures with several guests, he had not posted anything with Medha initially. However, he eventually shared a solo picture with the actress on his Instagram Story, adding to the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Samay has been sharing glimpses of the celebration on his Instagram Stories, featuring several familiar faces, including Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, Ashish Chanchlani, ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi, Kiku Sharda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Veer Pahariya, Sharon Verma and Zakir Khan, among others.

Medha Shankr Poses With Samay Raina's Mother At Diwali Party

Another picture from the celebrations, shared by Shakshi Shetty, showed Medha posing with Samay’s mother, Sweety Raina. The photograph further caught the attention of fans amid the ongoing speculation about the two.

Samay Raina Confirms He's Dating

While Samay has not publicly revealed his girlfriend’s identity, he had dropped a hint about being in a relationship during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, which aired in late October 2026. During a game segment, Varun Dhawan called the comedian, who casually mentioned that he was "chilling with my girlfriend."

However, he did not reveal who she was, leaving fans speculating about his rumoured relationship with Medha.