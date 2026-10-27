Samay Raina, Kusha Kapila's Viral Diwali Photo Fuels Reconciliation Buzz After Her Past Statement, 'I Am Not Friends With Him'

Samay Raina, Kusha Kapila Reunite At Diwali Party | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and content creator Kusha Kapila's public fallout became a much-discussed topic following a comedy roast in 2024. During The Pretty Good Roast Show, hosted by Ashish Solanki, Samay made several jokes about Kusha, including remarks about her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Kusha later clarified that she was not friends with Samay, although they had tried to remain cordial and move past the incident.

Against this backdrop, a viral photo of Samay and Kusha at a recent Diwali party has sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation.

Samay Raina And Kusha Kapila Patch Up After Roast Row?

Kusha and Samay recently attended luxury fashion brand Itrh's Diwali party. The brand's official Instagram handle later shared a photo of the two, which has since gone viral on social media, leaving netizens surprised.

In the picture, Samay, dressed in a maroon kurta, can be seen looking at Kusha, who appears to be captured in a candid moment, giving the impression that the two were engaged in a conversation.

Check it out:

'I Am Not Friends With Samay Raina'

Earlier this year, Kusha addressed viral social media posts linking her to Samay and clarified that they were not friends. She revealed that the fallout had affected her deeply, saying, “It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me.” She also denied celebrating his downfall and said she had declined requests from several publications to speak against him.

“I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all. We have decided not to speak of each other on the internet,” she stated.

Kusha Kapila, Samay Raina's Fallout

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Kusha and Samay's much-discussed public fallout following a comedy roast in 2024.

During The Pretty Good Roast Show, hosted by Ashish Solanki, Raina started the roast by calling Kusha a "gold‑digger" and, while taking a dig at her divorce.

"Kusha has a female dog, who stays with her half the time, and during the other half, remains happy. Just give the dog to Zorawar. Let him have at least one b**ch in his life," he said in Hindi.