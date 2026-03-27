Samarth Jurel To Enter The Traitors India 2 Amid Jannat Zubair 'Forced Love Angle' Criticism, Kim Sharma Also Likely To Join: Report

Samarth Jurel, Kim Sharma In The Traitors India S2 | Photo Via Instagram

Following the massive success of its first season, Amazon Prime Video has officially renewed The Traitors India for a second season. The debut season saw Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerge as the winners, earning widespread praise for their strategy and performance. The second season is currently being filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the luxurious venue where actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married.

Samarth Jurel, Kim Sharma in The Traitors India S2?

With Karan Johar returning as the host for the second season, several names have been doing the rounds on the internet as rumoured contestants. The latest additions to the list include TV actor Samarth Jurel and Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma, as reported by journalist Vickey Lalwani.

Recently, Samarth faced massive backlash after a viral video from the Laughter Chefs Season 3 Eid special episode showed him teasing and looking at Zubair's leg while she appeared clearly uncomfortable. The clip drew strong criticism from Jannat Zubair’s fans and viewers of the show, with many also slamming the makers for allegedly promoting a “forced love angle” between the two.

Samarth’s behavior is honestly disturbing.

Touching Jannat and pulling her saree while she’s clearly uncomfortable is not okay. Forcing a bond through unwanted actions isn’t entertainment, it’s disrespect.

JannatZubair SamarthJurel pic.twitter.com/SVvZI31V4Y — AK Sharma (@jiajeetji) March 24, 2026

A few days ago, Karan Johar jetted off to the shoot location to film his portions. The report added that contestants Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Munawar Faruqui, and Mallika Sherawat are among the big names this season. YouTube personality Fukra Insaan (real name: Abhishek Malhan) and comedian Kullu (real name: Aaditya Kulshrestha) arrived at Suryagarh Resort in Jaisalmer on Monday, March 23.

As of now, an official confirmation about the contestants is awaited.