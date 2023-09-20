Samantha Reveals How 'Steroid Shots' Ruined Her Skin Amid Myositis Treatment (WATCH)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on a break from films amid her myositis treatment, recently revealed that her skin is 'messed up' because of the 'steroid shots' she took. Recently, Samantha conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram to interact with her fans.

A fan asked the 'Kushi' actress what is the secret behind her 'clear skin'. Samantha replied to the user, however, she said that she uses a filter.

The actress said she has a lot of pigmentation due to the steroids taken for myositis treatment. She is heard saying in the video, "Its actually absolutely not. Chinmayi Sripada is going to fix that, she's promised. She's going to make my skin glossy. Actually because of this issue, I had to be on so much of steroids, I actually had to do a lot of steroid shots so it really, really messed up my skin, gave me a lot of pigmentation. So no, this is a filter guys."

Take a look at her video here:

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media. She is currently on a break.

Several reports have suggested that Samantha has also returned the advance payments that she had received from filmmakers, and that she will focus on taking care of her health for the next one year. However, the actress has not reacted to the reports yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has wrapped up the shoots of 'Citadel India' with Varun Dhawan. She was last seen on the big screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. She has reportedly decided to not sign any new project for now.

