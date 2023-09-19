Did Samantha Unarchive Her Loved-Up Post With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya 2 Years After Announcing Divorce?

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement in October 2021, announcing their divorce after being together for four years. However, they continue to make headlines for various reasons.

Amid reports of Naga Chaitanya's second marriage and affair with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala, a few netizens have pointed out that Samantha has unarchived some of her mushy photos with ex-husband on Instagram. Yes, you read that right.

On Reddit, a post has been going viral which claims that Samantha has restored some visuals of Naga Chaitanya on her official Instagram account. Reportedly, the actress had archived her posts with him after announcing separation. However, Samantha's move has led to rumours of her patch-up with Naga Chaitanya.

"Samantha has slowly been unarchiving all her posts with Naga Chaitanya. Are the back together? Is Shobita out of the picture?" read a post on the social media platform.

"Nope, she is beginning to accept it and finally move on. Yeeee," read another comment.

"I think she's finally fully accepted it and has moved past it. Unarchiving doesn't necessarily mean they're back together. I think this is her acknowledging her past and accepting the reality," a user opined.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently rubbished reports of his second marriage. "Absolutely not true," he reportedly informed a news portal.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa in 2017 in the presence of their close friends and family members. However, in October 2021, the two issued a joint statement announcing their separation after being together for four years.

"After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," their statement read.

In 2022, they were officially granted divorce by the court and the two have reiterated in several interviews that they have "moved on".

