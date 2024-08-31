 Samantha Demands Sexual Harassment Report For Telugu Film Industry Amid Mollywood #MeToo Movement
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that there should be a safe working environment for women in Telugu film industry

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has urged the government of Telangana to publish a Hema Committee-like report amid the Mollywood #MeToo movement. Days after the release of Hema Committee report, several female Malayalam celebrities have come forward to share horrific stories, accusing veterans of the film industry of sexual misconduct.

Samantha, on Friday, lauded the efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala and The Voice of Women group for their role in advancing the movement against sexual harassment in the Indian film industry.

The actress also demanded a safe working environment for women in Telugu film industry.

article-image

"We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment. Taking cue from the WCC, The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the TFI (Telugu Film Industry), was created in 2019," Samantha wrote in her Instagram story.

She added, "We hereby urge the Telangana government, to publish the submitted sub committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI."

article-image

The primary objective of the report is to investigate the working conditions, sexual harassment, and gender inequality faced by Malayalam actresses.

The report's release was delayed for several years due to legal challenges. And now, after it was released, there's been a mix of shock and calls for action from the public, with some questioning why the police and government have been hesitant to act on the report's findings.

